Thursday Jun 07 2018
Bill Gates acknowledges Pak Army's efforts to eradicate polio from Pakistan

Thursday Jun 07, 2018

RAWALPINDI: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates Thursday telephoned Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and acknowledged Pakistan Army's supporting efforts in successfully eradicating polio from Pakistan, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The Microsoft co-founder "acknowledged supporting efforts by Pakistan Army for successfully eradicating Polio from Pakistan," said Major General Asif Ghafoor, director general of the ISPR.

The COAS appreciated Bill Gates' efforts towards this noble cause and assured him continued full cooperation in the best interest of Pakistan, the DG ISPR said on Twitter.

Pakistan is one of only three countries in the world, along with Afghanistan and Nigeria, that suffers from endemic polio, a childhood virus that can cause paralysis or death.

The country has been battling polio for the past several years and is close to completely eradicating the crippling disease.

The number of cases has declined from 306 in 2014 to 54 in 2015, 20 in 2016 and eight in 2017.

In 2018, only one polio case has so far been reported from Dukki, Balochistan.


