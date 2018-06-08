Seven-member interim Sindh cabinet sworn in

KARACHI: A seven-member cabinet of the interim Sindh government took oath at the Governor House on Friday.



The oath was administered by Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair.



Khair Muhammad Junejo, Jameel Yousuf, Dr Junaid Shah, Colonel (retd) Dost Muhammad Chandio, Dr Sadia Rizvi, Simon John Daniel, and Mushtaq Ahmad Shah became part of the province's caretaker government.



Members of the cabinet were decided after consultations between caretaker chief minister Fazlur Rehman and legal experts.

The outgoing Sindh government and opposition had named Rehman as the caretaker chief minister of the province on June 1.



The former chief secretary was sworn in as the caretaker chief minister of Sindh on Saturday.



The oath was administered by Sindh governor Mohammad Zubair in a ceremony at Governor House in Karachi. Shah, former Sindh Assembly speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, and other officials were also in attendance.

Former chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, in a news conference after the meeting on May 31, informed that 30 names were discussed for the post before Rehman was finalised as the caretaker chief minister.



The former opposition leader in Sindh Assembly, Khawaja Izhar, said Rehman’s name was agreed upon as he was a neutral individual when it came to politics, while also having a vast experience in administration and governance.

Rehman served as Sindh chief secretary from 2007 to 2010, after which he retired from service.