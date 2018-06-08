Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jun 08 2018
Tariq Moin Siddiqui

Seven-member interim Sindh cabinet sworn in

Tariq Moin Siddiqui

Friday Jun 08, 2018

KARACHI: A seven-member cabinet of the interim Sindh government took oath at the Governor House on Friday. 

The oath was administered by Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair.

A seven-member cabinet of the interim Sindh government took oath at the Governor House on Friday, June 8, 2018. Photo: Geo News screen grab
Khair Muhammad Junejo, Jameel Yousuf, Dr Junaid Shah, Colonel (retd) Dost Muhammad Chandio, Dr Sadia Rizvi, Simon John Daniel, and Mushtaq Ahmad Shah became part of the province's caretaker government. 

Members of the cabinet were decided after consultations between caretaker chief minister Fazlur Rehman and legal experts. 

Dr. Junaid Shah. Photo: Geo News file
Khair Muhammad Junejo. Photo: Geo News file
Dr Sadia Virk Rizvi. Photo: Geo News file
Jameel Yousuf. Photo: Geo News file
The outgoing Sindh government and opposition had named Rehman as the caretaker chief minister of the province on June 1. 

The former chief secretary was sworn in as the caretaker chief minister of Sindh on Saturday.

