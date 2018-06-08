1,200 students of Lahore private school sent back over fee issue

LAHORE: At least 1,200 students were sent back home from different campuses of a private school in the city on Friday over a fee issue between the institution's management and parents of the students.



According to parents of the students, they had demanded the school's management to charge the legally approved amount of fee. However, instead of reducing the fees, the school's management had suspended the students.

The parents said that the students from campuses of the school in other cities were also sent back home.

The issue of exorbitant school fees and its increase has been taken to the court, with the parents of students demanding legal action against the educational institute.

The parents’ counsels have argued that the law only allows a five to eight percent annual increase in school fees but the managements of private educational institutes have failed to comply with the orders.

The parents and guardians have complained that schools had been increasing their fees beyond the set limit, making education a burden.

Moreover, the issue of fees being charged for summer vacations has also been taken to the court time and again in various cities of the country.

The education ministry issues circulars every year, urging parents not to pay the fees and warning the private school managements to not charge parents for summer vacations.