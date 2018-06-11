Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jun 11 2018
By
Web Desk

Wishing Eid in advance: Ali Zafar announces release of ‘Teefa in Trouble’ trailer

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 11, 2018

Singer and actor Ali Zafar has an advance gift ready for his fans on this Eid, with the trailer of his upcoming film ‘Teefa in Trouble’.

The actor took to his Twitter to post the advance wish and announce the release of the trailer.

As per the official Twitter account of “Teefa in Trouble”, the trailer of the film will be released not only in Pakistan but 1200 big screens around the world.

The film is a joint venture of Nightingale productions, Mandviwala Entertainment and Geo Films and will be released on July 20.

Ali Zafar has acted in several Bollywood movies and “Teefa in Trouble” is a high-budget Pakistani film featuring the star.

Meanwhile, the renowned company Yash Raj Films has taken distribution rights of the film around the world.



