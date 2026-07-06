Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding was a giveaway event too! Here's how

The star-studded wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce was not just a fairytale celebration, it was an ultimate giveaway event too, with one incredibly lucky guest even walking away with their very own "Getaway Car".

The 36-year-old Opalite singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end officially tied the knot in a spectacular ceremony at New York’s Madison Square Garden on 3 July.

But while the high-profile nuptials were packed with emotional vows and A-list performances, it was the lavish reception games that truly stole the show, featuring a high-stakes raffle that handed out designer handbags and a pristine vintage 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle.

According to a report by NBC News, which spoke to two unnamed wedding guests, the newly married couple kept their 1,000 attendees entertained for hours by hosting a series of party games.

Guests who triumphed in these games earned raffle tickets, giving them a shot at winning the top-tier prizes.

The vintage Chevrolet Chevelle raffle car holds a deeply sentimental meaning for the newlyweds, as it is the exact same make and model of the convertible that Kelce famously used to drive Swift away from her first-ever Chiefs game in Kansas City back in September 2023.

Beyond the thrilling raffle giveaways, every element of the massive arena wedding was scaled to perfection.

Insiders told PEOPLE that the inside of Madison Square Garden was completely transformed to look like an enchanted forest, filled with real trees, lush ferns, and white seat covers draped over the stadium chairs.

Swift walked down a custom aisle to a central stage where the couple read deeply personal, 20-minute vows directly from gold books.

Anticipating that the emotional family union might overwhelm their guests, the couple thoughtfully left embroidered handkerchiefs on the seats for any happy tears.

Following the ceremony, which was officiated by their close friend and Hollywood actor Adam Sandler, the bride's mother invited the crowd into a heavily crowded reception room equipped with food stations serving premium Italian cuisine, fresh sushi, and bars scattered throughout the space.

The night doubled as an exclusive music festival, featuring show-stopping live sets from Beatles legend Paul McCartney, who sang I Want to Hold Your Hand, alongside a performance by rock icon Stevie Nicks.

The bride and groom both wore custom Christian Dior Haute Couture designed by Jonathan Anderson, paired with Christian Louboutin shoes and Cartier jewellery for Swift.

Forgoing a traditional bridal party, Taylor’s brother Austin Swift stepped up as her Man of Honor while Jason Kelce took on Best Man duties.