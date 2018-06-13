Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 13 2018
By
Web Desk

Deepika Padukone tweets she’s safe after her Mumbai apartment caught fire

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 13, 2018

Deepika Padukone. Photo: file 

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone marked herself safe after the high-rise building in Mumbai she lives in caught fire on Wednesday.

Flames are seen billowing out from the apartment complex in Mumbai where Deepika Padukone lives. Photo: Reuters 

Fire erupted on the top two floors of the 34-storey apartment complex, in south Mumbai, this afternoon. Deepika, who lives on one floor of the complex and has an office on another, was not in the building when the fire began, according to reports in Indian media.

More than two dozen fire-tenders, including sophisticated lifts and cranes, were deployed to fight the blaze. Police sources said over 90 residents of the apartment complex were safely evacuated. It is not clear what started the fire.

The 32-year-old later tweeted, "I am safe. Thank you everyone. Let us pray for our firefighters who are at site risking their lives."

Deepika Padukone last featured in ‘Padmaavat’ which released in January.

More From Entertainment:

The 'Black Panther' actor who is an undocumented 'Dreamer'

The 'Black Panther' actor who is an undocumented 'Dreamer'

 Updated 14 hours ago
Here's what Pooja Bhatt has to say about Alia and Ranbir Kapoor's relationship

Here's what Pooja Bhatt has to say about Alia and Ranbir Kapoor's relationship

 Updated 15 hours ago
Ivanka Trump’s ‘Chinese proverb’ tweet mystifies China

Ivanka Trump’s ‘Chinese proverb’ tweet mystifies China

 Updated 15 hours ago
Guess co-founder quits after sex assault probe

Guess co-founder quits after sex assault probe

 Updated 19 hours ago
Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli arrested for assaulting girlfriend

Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli arrested for assaulting girlfriend

 Updated yesterday
Robin Wright takes centre stage in first look of ‘House of Cards’ season six

Robin Wright takes centre stage in first look of ‘House of Cards’ season six

 Updated 2 days ago
Marvel releases posters to celebrate MCU’s 10th anniversary

Marvel releases posters to celebrate MCU’s 10th anniversary

 Updated 2 days ago
The women of 'Ocean's 8' steal a big lead at the box office

The women of 'Ocean's 8' steal a big lead at the box office

 Updated 2 days ago
‘Incredibles 2’ set to break more records for Disney

‘Incredibles 2’ set to break more records for Disney

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM