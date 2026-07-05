Lionel Richie breaks silence on hospital visit after onstage health scare

The music legend, 77, thanks fans for ‘every message’ and ‘kind word’ as he resumes his tour

Lionel Richie is finally addressing his health.

The music icon, 77, sparked concern among fans and loved ones after he had to cut short the opening night of his latest tour due to not feeling well. However, Richie has since hit the road again and wants his fans to know that he’s doing okay.

“Thank you for every message, every kind word, and for all you love,” he wrote in an Instagram update. “I’m doing well, and I’m grateful for all of you,” he added, along with photo evidence of his high-energy performances from his latest concerts.

Richie kicked off his Sing A Song All Night Long Tour with funk band Earth, Wind & Fire on June 25 in Minnesota. However, The Voice coach was forced to leave the stage early, telling fans he was feeling “dizzy.”

TMZ later reported that Richie was evaluated by paramedics backstage and taken to a hospital as a precaution.

As he recovered, two of his scheduled shows for June 26 and June 27 were postponed.

He returned to the stage on June 30th in Pittsburgh, followed by a stop in Detroit.

In his Instagram update, Richie wrote, “Pittsburgh and Detroit were an absolute joy. The energy, the dancing, the faces in the crowd… we made real memories together.”

“See you in Toronto… let’s party all night long!” he concluded.