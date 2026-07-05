Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds 'never forget' Taylor Swift's humiliation

Taylor Swift tied the knot on July 3 with every close pal in attendance except Blake Lively

Taylor Swift's wedding guest list has become almost as talked about as the ceremony itself—and it's not because of who attended. It's because of who didn't.

Madison Square Garden was packed with A-list names as Swift and Travis Kelce celebrated their July 3 wedding, with celebrities including Steven Spielberg, Paul McCartney, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper among those in attendance.

But fans quickly noticed two familiar names missing from the celebration: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

A well-placed source told Rob Shutter, the absence has fueled fresh speculation about where the once-close friendship stands.

"Blake and Ryan will never forgive Taylor for this," one source claimed. "They feel completely humiliated. Everyone noticed they weren't there, and that's the kind of public embarrassment you never forget."

Another insider added, "When virtually every major celebrity in Hollywood is under one roof and you're not, people immediately start asking questions. The optics couldn't have been worse."

The reported snub has raised eyebrows because Swift and Lively were long considered inseparable.

Swift is the godmother to Lively and Reynolds' daughters, and the families have previously vacationed and celebrated holidays together.

One source suggested the relationship changed after Swift became linked to Lively's legal dispute with Justin Baldoni.

"If Taylor wanted to send a message, she couldn't have made it any clearer," the insider claimed. "Steven Spielberg was there. Paul McCartney was there. Hollywood royalty was there. Blake and Ryan weren't. That spoke volumes."

Neither Swift, Lively nor Reynolds has publicly commented on the rumors surrounding their friendship.

For now, the missing invitations remain just as headline-worthy as the names that made the guest list.