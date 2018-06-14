Five Pakistani films being screened at SCO Film Festival in China

Photo: Twitter

BEIJING: Five Pakistani films will be screened at Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Film Festival in Qingdao, China.

Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, Punjab Nahi Jaungi, Parchi, Bin Roye and Chalay Thay Saath will be showcased at the first SCO Film Festival which opened in east China's Shandong Province on Wednesday.

Actor Syra Shahroz whose film Chalay Thay Saath will be screened at the festival is among the Pakistani delegates attending the festival. The Pakistani delegation is led by Director External Publicity Wing Ambareen Jan.

According to sources in the Pakistani Embassy, Sultana Sidddiqui is among the panel consisting of members from each SCO member and observer country to select winners.



The festival will run for five days from June 13 to June 17 and will screen 55 movies from 12 countries, and hold more than 30 themed activities.

Wang Xiaohui, Executive Vice Minister of Publicity Department of CPC Central Committee and Head of State Film Administration of China, welcomed delegations from SCO member and observer states.

He termed the film festival an important cultural exchange event which shall enhance the people to people contacts between the SCO member states and shall help in building the community.

Xiaohui further said that China which produces over 700 films annually and has more than 55,000 cinema screens is one of the largest film industries worldwide.

China is willing to share its expertise with the film industries of SCO member states, he added.

The film festival is co-hosted by the State Film Administration and Shandong provincial government.

- With additional reporting from APP