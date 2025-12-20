Khloe Kardashian son shares 'special' connection with late grandfather

Khloe Kardashian opened up about a moment that left her stunned and also convinced her son has a special bond with the spirit world.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Khloe revealed that her 3‑year‑old son Tatum surprised the family when he called Kris Jenner 'honey'.

'Honey' is a nickname once used by Khloe’s late father, Robert Kardashian Sr.

“Tatum was like, ‘I want to call honey,’” the 41-year-old shared the moment.

Shocked Kylie Jenner asked her mom, “Wait, Tatum calls you that?”

The 71-year-old answered, “That’s what Robert used to call me.”

What makes this word so special is that Robert passed away in 2003 from esophageal cancer, long before Tatum was born.

According to Kris, the toddler didn’t stop there.

He described his grandfather as 'really funny' and even told her that he was crying 'because he loves you', pointing directly at her face.

The famous matriarch confessed, “You have a 3‑year‑old telling you about his conversations with his grandfather, who he’s never met. It’s extraordinary.”

“He can see him, but nobody else can. It’s interesting.”

Khloe herself confessed she hasn’t dreamed of her dad in years, but she’s had eerie encounters with other apparitions, including one at her former lake house where she claims a ghost 'rubbed her hair.'

The Good American founder said the experience was so unsettling she hasn’t slept with the lights off since.

Khloe shares son Tatum and seven-year-old daughter True with Tristan.