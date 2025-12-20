Liam Payne's sister says school demolition feels like 'another loss'

The post comes after Liam's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, was moved to tears last week

Liam Payne's sister, Ruth Gibbins, has shared an emotional reflecting on her late brother's school memories following the news that his former senior school is being knocked down.

The One Direction star died at the age of 31 in October, 2024 after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

On Friday, Ruth posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, reflecting on the sweet memories she shared with Liam at their senior school. In an Instagram Story on Friday, writing that Payne writing:

'Hearing part of our senior school is being knocked down and having such clear memories of Liam waiting by my locker to ask for money off me all the time, feels like all of him is being removed from the planet, all the places we've been are changing and he's not here to change with him.'

'A thousand tiny losses every single day"', she quoted.

The post comes after Liam's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, was moved to tears last week as she admitted that any future boyfriends will have to accept that she'll 'always love' the singer.

The couple were in a two year of relationship before his tragic death, with Kate documenting her journey through grief on social media.