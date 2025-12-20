Holly Willoughby plans to escape from UK amid public scrutiny

The star is now 'desperate' to escape the UK in a bid to put her troubles aside

Holly Willoughby-once the undisputed golden girl of daytime television has faced a challenging time both personally and professionally in recent years.

As 2025 comes to a close, she suffered another setback when a court hearing revealed that the presenter had injured a moped driver in a car collision in August.

Sources tell Close the star, 44, is now 'desperate' to escape the UK in a bid to put her troubles aside.

'She can’t relax, unwind or be herself without worrying. She’s terrified of being seen enjoying herself and accused of “acting like nothing happened. Living with that scrutiny is exhausting.''

‘Holly wants to feel normal again and she can only imagine doing that somewhere far away from all the noise. She’s been talking about planning a trip abroad, somewhere private and calm, where she can let fully her guard down.’

For unversed, Holly was fined £2,444 and got six points on her license following the accident, which saw the moped driver suffer and fractured neck and broken toe.

2025 had already been a difficult year for Holly, including a legal battle of involving her company, Roxy Media, over an unpaid tax bill of £377,000.

This follows a spate of incidents over recent years. Her friendship with Phillip Schofield, 63, broke down after his affair with a younger male colleague came to light in May.

Five months later, Holly decided to step away from her 14-year-presenting role on This Morning after being targeted in a sick kidnap plot.