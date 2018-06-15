Can't connect right now! retry
PFA arrests group manufacturing fake bottles of MNC brands in Lahore

Friday Jun 15, 2018

LAHORE: Three people were arrested and items and equipment worth hundreds of thousands of rupees were recovered during a raid carried out Thursday night by the province's food regulators and police officers, Geo News reported.

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in collaboration with officials of the Hanjarwal police station conducted an operation at a facility that was involved in supplying fake beverage bottles ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to officers, the group manufactured bottles of all types of brands that were actually owned by multinational companies and supplied them citywide.

Consequent to the raid, items worth hundreds of thousands of rupees — including empty bottles, machinery, tools, chemicals — were recovered, whereas three people were arrested.

The arrestees were identified as Abbas, Muhammad Sahab, and Saeed.

The PFA sealed the bottle manufacturing factory after its raid. On the other hand, Noorul Amin Mengal, the authority's director-general (DG), announced cash rewards for the police officers who participated in the raid.

