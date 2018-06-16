Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jun 16 2018
By
Web Desk

Country to receive light showers during Eid holidays

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 16, 2018

Photo: File

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecasted the weather to remain pleasant with chances of rain over the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

According to Director MET Abdul Rasheed, Karachi is expected to receive light rain today (Saturday) and Sunday morning.

Pre-monsoon rains are expected to begin from today and continue through to June 18 at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir.

Hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. 

Yesterday, light drizzle turned Karachi's weather pleasant bringing the metropolis' temperature to normal range, which remained in the grip of the intense heat in last few weeks.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

CJP takes suo motu notice of non-issuance of CNICs to transgender persons

CJP takes suo motu notice of non-issuance of CNICs to transgender persons

Updated 6 minutes ago
Two people drown at Karachi's Hawke’s Bay beach

Two people drown at Karachi's Hawke’s Bay beach

 Updated 12 minutes ago
ECP summons Imran, Shahid Khaqan and Gulalai on same day for scrutiny

ECP summons Imran, Shahid Khaqan and Gulalai on same day for scrutiny

 Updated 29 minutes ago
Unidentified persons kill UC chairperson in Sahiwal

Unidentified persons kill UC chairperson in Sahiwal

Updated 2 hours ago
Weather remains pleasant in most parts of Pakistan on second day of Eid

Weather remains pleasant in most parts of Pakistan on second day of Eid

 Updated 3 hours ago
Man tortures, murders wife over domestic dispute in Lahore's Ghaziabad

Man tortures, murders wife over domestic dispute in Lahore's Ghaziabad

 Updated 6 hours ago
Three shot dead as men open fire in Rohri over couple marrying by choice

Three shot dead as men open fire in Rohri over couple marrying by choice

 Updated 5 hours ago
Autopsy of young man shot dead in Karachi's Mubina Town encounter complete

Autopsy of young man shot dead in Karachi's Mubina Town encounter complete

 Updated 8 hours ago
Imran's supporters are realising they have been duped: Reham

Imran's supporters are realising they have been duped: Reham

 Updated 12 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM