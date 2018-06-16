Country to receive light showers during Eid holidays

Photo: File

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecasted the weather to remain pleasant with chances of rain over the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

According to Director MET Abdul Rasheed, Karachi is expected to receive light rain today (Saturday) and Sunday morning.

Pre-monsoon rains are expected to begin from today and continue through to June 18 at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir.

Hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

Yesterday, light drizzle turned Karachi's weather pleasant bringing the metropolis' temperature to normal range, which remained in the grip of the intense heat in last few weeks.