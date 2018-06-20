Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jun 20 2018
Pete Docter, Jennifer Lee to lead Pixar, Disney animation

Wednesday Jun 20, 2018

Pete Docter and Jennifer Lee have been named a chief creative officers of Disney’s animation divisions. Photo: File
 

Walt Disney on Tuesday split the role of its outgoing creative head John Lasseter and appointed two Academy award winners to spearhead its two animation studios.

Jennifer Lee will be the Chief Creative Officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pete Docter will take over the same role at Pixar Animation Studios.

Lasseter will leave at the end of the year, the company had said earlier this month.

Lasseter, the creative force behind movie hits like Toy Story, Frozen, and Finding Nemo, was on a six-month leave of absence after what he called "missteps," including unwanted hugs that made employees uncomfortable.

Lee joined Walt Disney Animation Studios in 2011 as co-writer of Wreck-It Ralph and writer of Frozen. 

Docter joined Pixar in 1990 and directed animated films such as Up and Inside Out.

