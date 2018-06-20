Can't connect right now! retry
Momina Mustehsan teams up with Indian singer for new track

Momina Mustehsan and Arjun Kanungo. Photo: Instagram

Momina Mustehsan has teamed up with Indian singer Arjun Kanungo for her new track Aaya Na Tu.

A day earlier, the Coke Studio fame singer shared on Instagram that the song is about “unresolved love stories”.

Composed by Arjun and written by Kunaal Vermaa, the song addresses rejection and the pain that comes with true love. The official music video was shot in Bangkok.

According to First Post, Arjun said in a statement, “Momina has been a joy to work with. We ended up making a song we’re proud of and also ended up being good friends.”

Momina expressed gratitude to Arjun for “sharing such an awesome song of his” with her.

“He, along with the Universal team, instantly became friends more than colleagues. This is my first single, and the encouragement and support I got from the whole team was overwhelming. This was also my first time playing a character for a video and Danny was an incredible director to work with,” she said.

“It was truly a pleasure being a part of this project alongside such a motivated, supportive and hardworking team,” she added.

