FC returns two Afghan soldiers who crossed over into Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: FC Balochistan on Wednesday returned back two soldiers to Afghanistan who were earlier arrested by the authorities for illegally crossing over to Pakistan on humanitarian grounds, informed ISPR.



The army’s media wing said that Hayatullah and Lateefullah Khan were returned to the Afghan authorities at Chaman border.

“The return of serving Afghan National Army and Afghan Border Police soldiers is on humanitarian grounds as good will gesture,” said the statement.

The development came after Afghanistan confirmed killing of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan leader Mullah Fazlullah in a drone strike in Kunar.

Mullah Fazlullah was named TTP chief after the death of Hakimullah Mehsud in a drone strike in November 2013.

The army’s media wing said that Fazlullah was hiding in the neighboring country since 2009, adding that the terrorist leader “masterminded scores of terrorist attacks against Pakistan including on APS.”

Afghan President in a tweet said that the prime minister and army chief congratulated him on the 'success of ceasefire' between government and Taliban.

"The PM and COAS congratulated me on the success of the ceasefire and called it a great achievement that both sides observed the ceasefire with full compliance," he tweeted.