Federal cabinet accepts resignation of Bait-ul-Mal MD

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet on Friday accepted the resignation of Bait-ul-Mal Managing Director Barrister Abid Waheed Sheikh.



The Cabinet, in a meeting chaired by Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk, approved to give the additional charge of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal to additional secretary Cabinet Division.



The approval to sign a Memorandum of Understanding between the Governments of Pakistan and Sudan for cooperation in human resource development was also accorded. In the meeting, the approval was given for Government of Pakistan’s US Dollars Denominated Amnesty Bonds Rules, 2018.

Moreover, the Cabinet expressed condolences over the demise of veteran diplomat Jamsheed Marker and paid a glowing tribute to his services in the field of diplomacy for the country.