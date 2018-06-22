Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jun 22 2018
By
APP
,
GEO NEWS

Federal cabinet accepts resignation of Bait-ul-Mal MD

By
APP
,
GEO NEWS

Friday Jun 22, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet on Friday accepted the resignation of Bait-ul-Mal Managing Director Barrister Abid Waheed Sheikh. 

The Cabinet, in a meeting chaired by Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk, approved to give the additional charge of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal to additional secretary Cabinet Division.

The approval to sign a Memorandum of Understanding between the Governments of Pakistan and Sudan for cooperation in human resource development was also accorded. In the meeting, the approval was given for Government of Pakistan’s US Dollars Denominated Amnesty Bonds Rules, 2018.

Moreover, the Cabinet expressed condolences over the demise of veteran diplomat Jamsheed Marker and paid a glowing tribute to his services in the field of diplomacy for the country.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Muttahida Qabail Party demands timely election for KP from tribal areas

Muttahida Qabail Party demands timely election for KP from tribal areas

Updated 19 minutes ago
Caretaker govt decides to remove Marvi Memon as BISP chief: sources

Caretaker govt decides to remove Marvi Memon as BISP chief: sources

 Updated 58 minutes ago
Will take final decision on party tickets in three days, says Imran

Will take final decision on party tickets in three days, says Imran

Updated 2 hours ago
Joanne Wagner takes charge as US Consul General in Karachi

Joanne Wagner takes charge as US Consul General in Karachi

 Updated 3 hours ago
PTI women workers protest in Lahore over allotment of reserved seats

PTI women workers protest in Lahore over allotment of reserved seats

Updated 2 hours ago
Nisar says he is not angry, only differed from Nawaz

Nisar says he is not angry, only differed from Nawaz

 Updated an hour ago
IHC dismisses Nawaz's plea seeking joint verdict on NAB references

IHC dismisses Nawaz's plea seeking joint verdict on NAB references

Updated 6 hours ago
Don't like to air party affairs on media: Tareen

Don't like to air party affairs on media: Tareen

Updated 6 hours ago
No competition with person who can't contest election, Qureshi says about Tareen

No competition with person who can't contest election, Qureshi says about Tareen

Updated 5 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM