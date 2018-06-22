Mehwish Hayat hints at playing Benazir Bhutto in biopic

Actress Mehwish Hayat to play Benazir Bhutto in biopic. Photo: File

Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat can next be seen portraying the role of former Pakistan prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

In a recent Instagram post the actress, all but confirmed her appearance as the late prime minister.

“We have broken glass ceilings, we have broken the stereotypes, and we have been and continue to be prepared to go the extra mile, to be judged by unrealistic standards, to be held more accountable,” the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actress wrote.



“Today would have been Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s 65th birthday. It is an ideal time to reflect on her undoubted achievements.”



"I have never really been a political person but leaving that aside there is no denying the great strides she made for women’s empowerment and equality in our country – everything we are still fighting for even today,” the actress continued.

The Punjab Nahi Jaungi actress had added in her instagaram post that she is honoured to be given the opportunity to learn about the late Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader.



“I am privileged to have been given the opportunity to research and learn more about her life and sitting here I can only reflect on so much more that could have been had she not lost her life so tragically. There was a time when she made women believe that almost anything was possible – she gave us hope and inspired us to reach for the stars.”

Hayat ended the post where she hinted, she will be portraying the late PPP chief.

"The sign of a true leader is the legacy they leave behind and the reverence with which the people remember her irrespective of party allegiances,” the starlet further wrote. She was a truly remarkable woman and I look forward to giving life to her story soon.”

Bakhtawar laments no consent being sought from Benazir's heirs

Meanwhile, the former prime minister's daughter, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, announced to take action against the makers of the biopic as she tweeted that "no consent from her (Benazir's) living heirs/children was sought."



Earlier this year, Hayat had retweeted a post showing her next to Benazir Bhutto, with the actress saying, it would be an honour and privilege to play her.



Earlier this week, Pakistani romantic-comedy Punjab Nahi Jaungi starring Hayat picked up the 'Special Jury Award' at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Film Festival in Qingdao, China.