'Punjab Nahi Jaungi' wins special jury award at first SCO Film Festival

Pakistani romantic-comedy Punjab Nahi Jaungi won the 'Special Jury Award' at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Film Festival in Qingdao, China.

“I am proud to share that our film, Punjab Nahi Jaungi has picked up the special jury award against competition from films from 12 other nations... This is a major honour for our fledgling industry and one that shows that we can compete with the best in the world. Many congratulations to the whole PNJ team on this much deserved accolade ! We are bringing it home,” Mehwish Hayat, who was in a leading role in the film, shared on Instagram.

She added, “I am very privileged to have been at the first Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Film Festival being held in Qingdao for the past few days where two of my films were representing Pakistan. It has been a fabulous event where we were able to build on the special friendship our two nations share.”

Hayat and Humayan Saeed, who was the lead actor in the film and also its producer, were in Qingdao to attend the festival.



Five Pakistani films — Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, Punjab Nahi Jaungi, Parchi, Bin Roye and Chalay Thay Saath — were screened at the film festival which ran from June 13 to June 17.

Actor Syra Shahroz whose film Chalay Thay Saath was screened at the festival was among the Pakistani delegates attending the festival. The Pakistani delegation was led by Director External Publicity Wing Ambareen Jan.

Sultana Sidddiqui was among the panel consisting of members from each SCO member and observer country to select winners. Siddiqui awarded the best picture award to two movies from Afghanistan and China.