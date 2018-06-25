Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jun 25 2018
By
REUTERS

Sting blasts leaders as 'cowards' over migration crisis

By
REUTERS

Monday Jun 25, 2018

British singer Sting attends an event organized by Amnesty International and the Athens International Airport in Athens, Greece, June 23, 2018. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
 

ATHENS: British singer and actor Sting called world leaders “half men and cowards” on Saturday for their inability to solve the refugee crisis.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has already played down expectations of a breakthrough at hastily-arranged talks among EU leaders on Sunday on the migration dispute dividing Europe and threatening her own government.

Austrian Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache said on Saturday he expects a chain reaction across the European Union if Germany closes its borders to refugees.

Migration policies in the US have also been in the spotlight.

“Thank God for Greece because you have shown the way,” said Sting, whose real name is Gordon Sumner, at an Amnesty International event in Athens.

“You have shown how to treat refugees when other people are building walls. When children are being taken from their mothers and put in cages, you are acting with compassion and generosity and commonsense,” he said.

“Because our so-called leaders, a sad parade of half-men, cowards, have not got the solutions ... Once again Greece has shown us how to be civilized.”

Nearly a million refugees passed through and got support from Greece in 2015, as the country was dealing with its own major financial crisis.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday abandoned a policy of separating migrant children from their parents on the US-Mexico border after images of youngsters in cages sparked outrage at home and abroad.

Sting told Reuters the family separation policy was “brutal” and “barbaric”.

The former frontman for The Police was in Athens for two concerts as part of the world tour.

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Rekha recreates magic at IIFA 2018

Rekha recreates magic at IIFA 2018

 Updated 8 hours ago
Court orders Meesha Shafi to reply by July 5 to Ali Zafar's defamation suit

Court orders Meesha Shafi to reply by July 5 to Ali Zafar's defamation suit

 Updated 11 hours ago
Big, mean and making the green: 'Jurassic' tops N. America box offices

Big, mean and making the green: 'Jurassic' tops N. America box offices

 Updated 15 hours ago
'Ant-Man and the Wasp': Marvel´s first superheroine movie

'Ant-Man and the Wasp': Marvel´s first superheroine movie

 Updated 16 hours ago
Late Sridevi wins posthumous prize at Indian film awards

Late Sridevi wins posthumous prize at Indian film awards

 Updated 20 hours ago
Tom Holland leaks title for 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' sequel

Tom Holland leaks title for 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' sequel

 Updated yesterday
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli served legal notice by man scolded in viral video

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli served legal notice by man scolded in viral video

 Updated 2 days ago
No drugs in celebrity chef Bourdain's body when he died: prosecutor

No drugs in celebrity chef Bourdain's body when he died: prosecutor

 Updated 2 days ago
Game of Thrones' Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are married

Game of Thrones' Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are married

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM