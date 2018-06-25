Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Jun 25 2018
ECP briefs PM on electoral preparations in high-level meeting

Monday Jun 25, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Interim Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk chaired a high-level huddle in the federal capital on Monday to review arrangements for the upcoming general election. 

The meeting was attended by officials from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), chief ministers, chief secretaries and police inspector-generals from all four provinces.

According to sources, ECP officials briefed the huddle on the electoral arrangements, as appellate tribunals across the country continue to hear appeals against the verdicts of returning officers.

PM Mulk was briefed on the security arrangements being made for the upcoming polls, particularly the security plan for polling stations declared as 'sensitive'.

ECP officials also presented a report to the interim premier on the security arrangements, the sources said. 

During the meeting, PM Mulk reiterated his resolve to ensure the elections are held on time.

The general election is scheduled for July 25. 

