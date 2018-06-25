Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Jun 25 2018
Rekha recreates magic at IIFA 2018

Monday Jun 25, 2018

Rekha recreated magic as she returned to stage after 20 years at last night’s International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) in Bangkok.

The veteran actress took the audience back in time with her scintillating performances to songs like Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, Dil Cheez Kya Hai, In Aankhon Ki Masti and Salam-E-Ishq Meri Jaan.

Rekha dazzled in a custom-made powder pink Manish Malhotra anaarkali during her performance.

Several celebrities took to social media to praise Rehka's performance:

Shraddha Kapoor, who also performed at the IIFA, shared a picture with Rekha and said, "I have just watched the best performance of my life & possibly the best one I will ever see. When a shooting star decides to come down to earth and the entire audience is awestruck by her performance. Rekhaji, there are no words to describe how lucky we all are that we got to experience your magic right before our eyes. You all are in for the treat of a lifetime."

Dia Mirza shared a video of Rekha performing to Salam-E-Ishq Meri Jaan and wrote, "Legend! Lucky to have witnessed Rekhaji's perform live. No one can ever match her grace, poise and presence."

Varun Dhawan also posted a picture with Rekha with the caption: "Rekhaji showed everyone last night how actors are suppose to perform. An absolute honour to watch her live. Thank you for the inspiring words."

Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon were among others who also performed at the IIFA.

