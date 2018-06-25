Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jun 25 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Kulsoom’s condition deteriorating due to infection: Nawaz

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Jun 25, 2018

Nawaz Sharif/ Geo News screen grab

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif Monday said that his wife’s condition is deteriorating because of infection.

The former premier was speaking to media outside the Harley Street Clinic, where his wife remains under treatment. 

He said the infection was a setback for Kulsoom’s condition.

“Doctors are trying their best but everything rests with Allah, if He wills then everything can be fine within a second,” said Nawaz.

The former premier said that he is praying to the Almighty that everyone who is ailing like Kulsoom gets well soon.

Not concerned about elections or politics right now, says Maryam

My sole concern is my mother right now, says PML-N leader

Begum Kulsoom was admitted to hospital in London in August last year after doctors discovered she was suffering from throat cancer. She has been undergoing treatment since.

On June 14, Begum Kulsoom was shifted to the hospital's ICU after she suffered a cardiac arrest and has been on life support since.

Responding to a question about the arrest of PML-N candidate from NA-59 constituencyQamar-ul-Islam, Nawaz said that he was upset when he learned of Islam's arrest.

We would get more information about his arrest, he added.

Earlier in the day, Maryam Nawaz said that she was not concerned about the upcoming general election or politics, and was only focusing on her mother’s health.

“My sole concern is my mother right now. May God grant her health,” she remarked while speaking to media outside Harley Street Clinic.

“There are times in your life when relations take precedence over everything,” she added.

Comments

