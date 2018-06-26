ECP issues 16-point code of conduct for foreign observers, media

Election Commission of Pakistan. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday issued a 16-point code of conduct for foreign observers and international media for General Election 2018.



The ECP has warned that the permission granted to international observatory missions can be cancelled if the code of conduct is violated.

According to the code of conduct, international observers and foreign media are required to submit an affidavit to cover the general election scheduled for July 25.

The code of conduct asserts, “Observers shall respect the sovereignty of Pakistan as well as fundamental rights and freedom of its people.”

It further states: Political impartiality shall be maintained by observers and media at all costs while observing the election and shall not exhibit any bias or preference with regard to political parties and candidates as well as any issue related to the process of election.

International observers and media have also been barred from including personal opinions in official reports.



However, it allows assigned officials from observer organisations to pass personal comments on the election.

ECP also clarified that observers and media persons cannot stay in the country after their visa expires.