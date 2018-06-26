Foreign funding: ECP sends case against PML-N to probe committee

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), while hearing a foreign funding case against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, sent the matter to an investigative committee on Tuesday.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had filed a fresh petition in the ECP against the PML-N and Pakistan Peoples Party in a foreign funding case earlier this year. Prior to that, the PTI had asked the Commission to scrutinise the parties’ accounts, confiscate their funds, and refuse them election symbols.

The ECP, during a hearing of the case earlier today, sent the matter over to a probe committee and instructed the concerned parties to appear before the committee on July 31.

Welcoming the latest development, PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry claimed that there were huge irregularities in funding of both the PML-N and PPP.

“Nawaz used his party for money laundering purposes,” Chaudhry added.

In September last year, the PTI had also moved the Supreme Court over the issue as it requested the apex court to declare the PML-N and PPP as foreign-funded parties which allegedly received funds from prohibited sources.