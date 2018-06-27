Farhan Saeed to sing PTI's official election campaign song

Farhan Saeed with Imran Khan. Photo: Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Singer-cum-actor Farhan Saeed will sing the official song for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s General Election 2018 campaign.

The singer met the PTI chairman at his residence in Bani Gala a day earlier and took to Twitter to share photos of their meeting and announce the news.

“I am thankful to Imran Khan and PTI for trusting me to sing their official song of General Election 2018 campaign,” he tweeted.

Farhan also thanked the party’s social media team for their constant support and said, “Further, I commend the efforts of PTI SMT and their support throughout.”



The singer-cum-actor is popular for his hit numbers ‘Thori Der’, ‘Sajni’, ‘Dekh Tera Kya’ and ‘Halka Halka Suroor’ among others.



Recently, Farhan was seen in hit drama serial ‘Suno Chanda’ opposite Iqra Aziz.