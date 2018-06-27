NAB once again summons ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail in illegal contract probe

Former finance minister Miftah Ismail. Photo: File

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday summoned former finance minister Miftah Ismail once again.

The ex-finance minister has been asked to appear before the accountability bureau on July 5 (Thursday) in a probe related to illegal execution of contracts.

Ismail had also been summoned by NAB on June 20.

NAB in a statement issued at the time alleged that Ismail approved awarding of illegal contracts to Jamshoro Joint Venture Limited (JJVL) during his tenure as chairman of Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd.

Ismail served as the chairman of SSGC from November 2013 to October 2017. He was named advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs late last year, before being promoted to the role of federal finance minister in April 2018.

The NAB, in its statement, had also said five expensive gas fields were contracted to JJVL in violation of the Supreme Court’s orders. Ismail approved the contracts during a board of directors meeting chaired by him, the statement added.