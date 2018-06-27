Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 27 2018
By
GEO NEWS

PPP names candidates for national, provincial seats from Punjab

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Jun 27, 2018

The party fields former premier Raja Pervez Ashraf from NA-58 Gujar Khan-Rawalpindi, Qamar Zaman Kaira will contest the polls NA-70 Gujrat. — Photo: FILE

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Wednesday announced its candidates for national and provincial assembly seats from Punjab.

The PPP fielded former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf from NA-58 Gujar Khan-Rawalpindi. Former federal minister Qamar Zaman Kaira will contest the polls NA-70 Gujrat.

In NA-114 Jhang, the party has fielded Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat as its candidate for the forthcoming election. Mohammad Afzal Khokhar will contest the polls from NA-52 Islamabad.

Fakhar Umar Laleka will contest the election from NA-86 Mandi Bahauddin, whereas Asif Bashir Bhaagat will be running for NA-85 seat.

PPP Punjab division president Rai Shahjahan Bhatti will contest the polls from NA-118 and Ghulam Fareed Kathia from NA-148.

List of PPP candidates from Punjab 



Comments

More From Pakistan:

Maryam to contest polls from NA-127 Lahore: sources

Maryam to contest polls from NA-127 Lahore: sources

 Updated 44 minutes ago
SC orders notifying Saleem Baig's appointment as PEMRA chief in two days

SC orders notifying Saleem Baig's appointment as PEMRA chief in two days

 Updated an hour ago
Nawaz, Pervaiz Rasheed review protest plans over recent NAB actions

Nawaz, Pervaiz Rasheed review protest plans over recent NAB actions

 Updated 2 hours ago
PPP to win again from Sindh, Murad Ali Shah hits back at Shehbaz

PPP to win again from Sindh, Murad Ali Shah hits back at Shehbaz

 Updated 2 hours ago
Tribunal rejects nomination papers of Nisar Khuhro for PS-11

Tribunal rejects nomination papers of Nisar Khuhro for PS-11

 Updated 3 hours ago
NAB once again summons ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail in illegal contract probe

NAB once again summons ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail in illegal contract probe

 Updated 4 hours ago
ECP rejects PTI’s request to extend polling time

ECP rejects PTI’s request to extend polling time

 Updated 4 hours ago
SC to announce verdict in Daniyal Aziz contempt case tomorrow

SC to announce verdict in Daniyal Aziz contempt case tomorrow

 Updated 5 hours ago
Qamar-ul-Islam's 12-year-old son expresses hope his father will win against Nisar

Qamar-ul-Islam's 12-year-old son expresses hope his father will win against Nisar

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM