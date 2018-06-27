PPP names candidates for national, provincial seats from Punjab

The party fields former premier Raja Pervez Ashraf from NA-58 Gujar Khan-Rawalpindi, Qamar Zaman Kaira will contest the polls NA-70 Gujrat. — Photo: FILE

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Wednesday announced its candidates for national and provincial assembly seats from Punjab.



The PPP fielded former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf from NA-58 Gujar Khan-Rawalpindi. Former federal minister Qamar Zaman Kaira will contest the polls NA-70 Gujrat.

In NA-114 Jhang, the party has fielded Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat as its candidate for the forthcoming election. Mohammad Afzal Khokhar will contest the polls from NA-52 Islamabad.

Fakhar Umar Laleka will contest the election from NA-86 Mandi Bahauddin, whereas Asif Bashir Bhaagat will be running for NA-85 seat.

PPP Punjab division president Rai Shahjahan Bhatti will contest the polls from NA-118 and Ghulam Fareed Kathia from NA-148.

List of PPP candidates from Punjab







