Will continue to compete till the last ball, says Imran

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan remarked on Thursday that his party will continue to compete for the upcoming General Election 2018 till the last ball.



“You should never consider your political opponent weak,” he remarked while addressing party workers in NA-131 (Lahore) constituency.

The competition for the NA-131 (Lahore) will be tough as Imran will go against former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique.

“The competition in NA-131 will be quite close,” Imran remarked, adding that PTI leader Waleed Iqbal will lead the party’s electoral campaign in NA-131.

He also said that Lahore will make the decision for Punjab, and Punjab for the rest of Pakistan. “Those who indulge in politics of interests will be defeated.”

Pakistan's fate will be sealed on July 25, he remarked.

The cricketer-turned-politician also said that political bigwigs are joining PTI now.

Earlier in the day, the party workers protested outside party chief Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence against the ‘unfair’ distribution of tickets for the upcoming general election.

Several workers gathered outside Imran’s residence and chanted slogans shunning “injustice within the party”.

PTI hopeful from PP-170, Saif-ur-Rehman claimed that following his appeal the party took back the ticket issued for the constituency from Aoun Chaudhry’s brother.

“But instead of giving the ticket to me, it was issued to Aoun Chaudhry’s sister-in-law,” Rehman lamented.

As workers continued their protest, additional police were deployed outside Imran’s residence.

According to sources, district administration tried to keep the schedule of Imran’s visit to Lahore a secret as they expected protests from workers. “However, workers still managed to gather outside his residence,” the sources said.

Imran reached Lahore earlier today along with his wife, Bushra Maneka, after a stop-over at Baba Fariduddin's shrine in Pakpattan.