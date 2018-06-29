Police solve Karachi short-term kidnapping case

SSP AVCC Irfan Bahadur says 14-year-old boy faked his abduction, and through a friend, demanded Rs1 million ransom from parents. — Geo News

KARACHI: Police solved a short-term kidnapping case in Karachi in which a teenager faked his abduction to demand Rs1 million from parents for fun, officials said Friday.



A citizen reported to police his 14-year-old son's kidnapping on June 27 and said the kidnappers had demanded Rs1 million for his release, according to Irfan Bahadur, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Anti-Violent Crime Cell.

The law enforcers began working on the case and recovered the missing boy from Jahangir Road area of the city on the same night.

Investigations revealed that the teenager had faked his kidnapping, SSP Bahadur said, in connivance with a cousin and a friend.

The teenager had gone to his cousin's home in Jahangir Road area, wherefrom they moved closer to his friend's house, the official said. The boy's friend then called his parents and demanded Rs1 million ransom from them.

Following the teenager's recovery, police also apprehended his cousin and friend. Bahadur said the teenagers faked the kidnapping to get money for the fulfillment of their wishes.

All the teenagers involved in the case have been handed over to their families.