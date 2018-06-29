Imran's wife reconciles women workers protesting over party tickets in Lahore

LAHORE: Bushra Bibi, wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, Friday reconciled women workers of the party staging protest over distribution of party tickets outside Khan's Lahore residence.



PTI women workers were staging the protest over distribution of tickets for Punjab Assembly constituencies PP-65 Mandi Bahauddin and PP-14 Rawalpindi.

The disgruntled women workers held a meeting with the PTI chairman, which also had Bushra Bibi in presence. The wife of the PTI chief managed to reconcile the disgruntled workers at the meeting.

Speaking to the media, the women workers were all praise for Bushra Bibi.

"Bushra Bibi is such a kind-hearted woman that her address brought tears into our eyes," said Fatima Usman, a PTI worker.

Another woman member, Sadia Sohail, said that they felicitated Khan for his new house.

Dr Zarqa, another worker present outside Khan's residence, vowed to fully lead her party's campaign for the forthcoming elections.

In his response, Khan said the issue of election tickets would be resolved by Saturday.

He said that he would thank Almighty Allah once this issued was resolved.