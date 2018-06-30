Rabita committee rejects Sattar’s request to withdraw from election

KARACHI: The Rabita Committee of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan politely declined on Saturday Farooq Sattar’s plea to withdraw from the General Election 2018.

The MQM-P leader along with MQM Bahadurabad faction was addressing media, where party leader Faisal Sabzwari said that Sattar has accepted the committee’s decision.

Earlier, Sattar had revealed that he excused himself from contesting the election. The MQM-P leader said that he does not aspire to contest the elections. “I have asked the Bahadurabad faction to decide upon the matter,” said Sattar.

On June 27, the Bahadurabad faction had finalised a list of the party candidates, following which the MQM-P senior leader said that he has given his list of candidates to party convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

"There should be no quota for Bahadurabad and PIB factions," he said.