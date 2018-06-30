Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jun 30 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Rabita committee rejects Sattar’s request to withdraw from election

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Jun 30, 2018

KARACHI: The Rabita Committee of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan politely declined on Saturday Farooq Sattar’s plea to withdraw from the General Election 2018.

The MQM-P leader along with MQM Bahadurabad faction was addressing media, where party leader Faisal Sabzwari said that Sattar has accepted the committee’s decision.

Earlier, Sattar had revealed that he excused himself from contesting the election. The MQM-P leader said that he does not aspire to contest the elections. “I have asked the Bahadurabad faction to decide upon the matter,” said Sattar.

On June 27, the Bahadurabad faction had finalised a list of the party candidates, following which the MQM-P senior leader said that he has given his list of candidates to party convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

"There should be no quota for Bahadurabad and PIB factions," he said. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Sanaullah Abbasi takes charge as IG Gilgit Baltistan

Sanaullah Abbasi takes charge as IG Gilgit Baltistan

 Updated 46 seconds ago
Nawaz warns of a 'storm' if polls were rigged

Nawaz warns of a 'storm' if polls were rigged

 Updated 30 minutes ago
Those who thrived on corruption now lecturing others: Bilawal

Those who thrived on corruption now lecturing others: Bilawal

Updated 12 minutes ago
Nisar decries Nawaz’s 'disloyalty' at Chakri rally

Nisar decries Nawaz’s 'disloyalty' at Chakri rally

 Updated 3 hours ago
Scotland Yard chief admits Pakistan-UK breakdown on Imran Farooq's murder

Scotland Yard chief admits Pakistan-UK breakdown on Imran Farooq's murder

 Updated 4 hours ago
MQM-P leaders take jibe at Kamal’s ‘political stature’

MQM-P leaders take jibe at Kamal’s ‘political stature’

 Updated 4 hours ago
Maryam Nawaz says decision to return linked with mother’s condition

Maryam Nawaz says decision to return linked with mother’s condition

 Updated 5 hours ago
Disgruntled PTI women workers protest against Ali Amin Gandapur

Disgruntled PTI women workers protest against Ali Amin Gandapur

Updated 5 hours ago
‘Prosperous Pakistan’ bus campaign launched in London

‘Prosperous Pakistan’ bus campaign launched in London

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM