Teefa in Trouble's romantic number 'Chan Ve' takes fans by storm

The video of 'Chan Ve', the second song and a romantic one too from Ali Zafar and Maya Ali-starrer 'Teefa in Trouble', is out and has taken fans by storm.



The song is sung by Ali Zafar and Aima Baig. The lyrics of 'Chan Ve' have been penned by Zafar himself, while its music has been composed by Naqash Haider.

'Chan Ve' has been a success among viewers and has so far garnered more than 735,000 views on Youtube.

Directed by Ahsan Rahim, Teefa in Trouble will be gracing Pakistani cinemas next month and promises to be a thriller.

If anything, the trailer for the movie already has fans excited for singer-turned-actor Zafar's debut alongside Maya in the Pakistani film industry.

The movie is a joint venture of Lightingale productions, Mandviwala Entertainment and Geo Films.

Zafar has already proved his mettle in the Bollywood with roles in Dear Zindagi, Kill Dil, Total Siyapaa, Chashme Baddoor, London Paris New York and Mere Brother ki Dulhan.

The actor awaits making his mark in the Pakistani film industry now.

On the other hand, television star Maya Ali has appeared in popular dramas such as Aunn Zara, Shanakht, Sanam, Mann Mayal and Diyar-e-Dil.

The cast of the movie includes Javed Sheikh, Aslam Mehmood, Nayyar Aijaz and Simi Raheal among others.

The movie will be released on July 20 across Pakistan and abroad.