Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Sunday Jul 01 2018
By
Web Desk

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi’s exit sends Twitter into overdrive

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 01, 2018

Given their ages — Messi is 31 and Ronaldo 33 — this could be the last the world sees of the pair, who have monopolized the world player of the year award for the last 10 years, on the biggest stage of all. Photo: File

The game’s two biggest stars, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, readied to leave Russia after their teams were eliminated in the round of 16.

Messi’s Argentina lost 4-3 to France and hours later Ronaldo’s Portugal went down 2-1 to Uruguay, leaving the tournament without its two best known and most loved players.

Given their ages — Messi is 31 and Ronaldo 33 — this could be the last the world sees of the pair, who have monopolized the world player of the year award for the last 10 years, on the biggest stage of all.

The social media was in frenzy over the development. Here are the few selected reactions. 

1) The dancing exit?

2) A bit rude, no?

3) Thoughts on a World Cup without Messi and Ronaldo

4) A 'near perfect' beauty?

5) Bollywood's take on the event

6) Apologies in advance for it. But this is Gold stuff.

7) Our  Lyari fans won't like this meme though

8)  'My heart will go on'


Still a better love story than twilight? 

9) That's only how you can sum up their journey

10) France won't disagree with it 

11) Not sure, who is winning here though


Comments

More From Sports:

Croatia change nine as they pick team who beat Argentina

Croatia change nine as they pick team who beat Argentina

 Updated 59 minutes ago
Lahore’s ICAW wins Leisure Leagues Championship, air ticket to Portugal

Lahore’s ICAW wins Leisure Leagues Championship, air ticket to Portugal

 Updated 2 hours ago
Russia beat Spain 4-3 on penalties to reach World Cup quarter-finals

Russia beat Spain 4-3 on penalties to reach World Cup quarter-finals

 Updated 2 hours ago
Argentina defeat marks end of an era for two-time champs

Argentina defeat marks end of an era for two-time champs

 Updated 8 hours ago
Croatia feel on brink of greatness, just like heroes of '98

Croatia feel on brink of greatness, just like heroes of '98

 Updated 10 hours ago
Pakistan defeat Zimbabwe by 74 runs in tri-series opener

Pakistan defeat Zimbabwe by 74 runs in tri-series opener

Updated 7 hours ago
Russia hope for World Cup miracle after Messi, Ronaldo exit

Russia hope for World Cup miracle after Messi, Ronaldo exit

 Updated 15 hours ago
Headline acts Messi and Ronaldo bid farewell to World Cup

Headline acts Messi and Ronaldo bid farewell to World Cup

 Updated 18 hours ago
Brilliant Cavani brace fires Uruguay into last eight

Brilliant Cavani brace fires Uruguay into last eight

 Updated 22 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM