Monday Jul 02 2018
Web Desk

Our victory is that we are contesting general election: Mustafa Kamal

Web Desk

Monday Jul 02, 2018

PSP chief Mustafa Kamal. Photo: Geo News screengrab

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Mustafa Kamal on Monday said contesting the General Election 2018 is a victory in itself for his party.

“Our victory is that we are contesting the upcoming election,” Kamal said while addressing the media in Karachi.

The former Karachi mayor further said, “Earlier we used to be asked how we will step out of our houses and today we are questioned about how we will win the election.”

Kamal also expressed hope that his party will win the general election scheduled for July 25.

“God willing we will win,” he said.

The PSP leader further upheld, “The election has nothing to do with the recent population census.”

Stating that as per National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) records the population of Karachi in 2013 was 21.4 million, Kamal asked, “How is the population of the metropolis lesser in 2018?”

He further alleged, “The urban population of Sindh was made to appear less during the census.”

Claiming that he filed a petition against the result of the recent population census, Kamal said, “The chief justice of Pakistan heard my arguments and fixed September 10 as the date for the hearing of the case.”

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar on Friday approved on Kamal's appeal against the registrar’s dismissal of its petition related to the recent population census in Karachi.

Supreme Court accepts PSP's petition questioning Karachi's census

CJP Justice Saqib Nisar says petition to be heard after elections as it may impact the July 25 polls

After a brief hearing, PSP’s appeal was accepted by the chief justice and the registrar office’s objections were dismissed.

In his decision, Chief Justice Nisar observed that the hearing on the petition will be held after the general election, due on July 25, as any proceedings prior to that could impact the polls.

Pakistani politics needs to be immediately rid of violence: Maryam Nawaz

 Updated 30 minutes ago
Pakistan will continue to play effective role for UN peacekeeping: COAS

 Updated 48 minutes ago
ECP rejects petition to hold timely provincial assembly polls in FATA

 Updated 2 hours ago
Nawaz should reveal which comment of mine hurt him: Nisar

 Updated 2 hours ago
PML-N narrative aimed at making election controversial: Fawad Chaudhry

Updated 3 hours ago
Bilawal, Imran set off on countrywide election campaign

 Updated 7 minutes ago
BHC disqualifies PPP provincial leader Ali Madad Jattak

 Updated 3 hours ago
Water in country's dams at lowest-ever level

Updated 5 hours ago
PML-N supporter walks lion around NA-127 to campaign for Maryam Nawaz

 Updated 5 hours ago
