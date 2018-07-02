Our victory is that we are contesting general election: Mustafa Kamal

PSP chief Mustafa Kamal. Photo: Geo News screengrab

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Mustafa Kamal on Monday said contesting the General Election 2018 is a victory in itself for his party.

“Our victory is that we are contesting the upcoming election,” Kamal said while addressing the media in Karachi.

The former Karachi mayor further said, “Earlier we used to be asked how we will step out of our houses and today we are questioned about how we will win the election.”

Kamal also expressed hope that his party will win the general election scheduled for July 25.

“God willing we will win,” he said.

The PSP leader further upheld, “The election has nothing to do with the recent population census.”

Stating that as per National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) records the population of Karachi in 2013 was 21.4 million, Kamal asked, “How is the population of the metropolis lesser in 2018?”

He further alleged, “The urban population of Sindh was made to appear less during the census.”

Claiming that he filed a petition against the result of the recent population census, Kamal said, “The chief justice of Pakistan heard my arguments and fixed September 10 as the date for the hearing of the case.”

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar on Friday approved on Kamal's appeal against the registrar’s dismissal of its petition related to the recent population census in Karachi.

After a brief hearing, PSP’s appeal was accepted by the chief justice and the registrar office’s objections were dismissed.

In his decision, Chief Justice Nisar observed that the hearing on the petition will be held after the general election, due on July 25, as any proceedings prior to that could impact the polls.