Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 03 2018
By
Web Desk

Bilawal served show-cause notice for violating code of conduct during Lyari visit

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 03, 2018

Bilawal reaches out to shake hands with supporters during a campaign rally. Photo: Reuters

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was served a show-cause notice on Tuesday for violating the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) code of conduct during his Lyari visit.

The show-cause notice issued by deputy commissioner south stated that the PPP chairman had not informed district or police administration ahead of his rally in Lyari on July 1.

As per the notice, the ECP’s code of conduct makes it necessary for politicians to inform concerned authorities regarding their rallies three days in advance.

Bilawal has been asked to clarify his position by July 5 (Thursday).

Action would be taken as per law upon failure to submit a reply by the given date, the notice warned.

On Sunday, a group of protesters pelted Bilawal’s motorcade with stones in Lyari.

The residents of Bihar Colony stopped Bilawal’s rally from travelling to Lyari and chanted slogans against him. Some disgruntled protesters also resorted to vandalism and broke the windows of a car, which was a part of PPP chief’s caravan.

Bilawal’s motorcade was halted as his car started to heat up and was later forced to change the route of his electoral rally.

Raids under way to arrest suspects who attacked Bilawal's convoy in Lyari

Bilawal responded to stone-pelting incident on Twitter, commented on how rioting and disturbing the metropolis' peace could not be termed 'protest'

A first information report (FIR) was filed Sunday night against 400-450 unidentified persons, including 13 locals.

SSP City Samiullah Soomro on Monday said the location of the suspects had been traced by using their mobile numbers and that raids were under way to arrest them. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

COAS, Alice Wells reaffirm commitment towards peace

COAS, Alice Wells reaffirm commitment towards peace

 Updated 2 hours ago
Court to announce verdict in Avenfield case on July 6

Court to announce verdict in Avenfield case on July 6

 Updated an hour ago
Dr Sagheer urges supporters to vote for 'kite' instead of PSP's 'dolphin'

Dr Sagheer urges supporters to vote for 'kite' instead of PSP's 'dolphin'

 Updated 4 hours ago
Need to control population explosion on war footing: CJP

Need to control population explosion on war footing: CJP

 Updated 5 hours ago
Faisalabad girl dies in Indian hospital after heart surgery

Faisalabad girl dies in Indian hospital after heart surgery

Updated 5 hours ago
PTI's Yar Muhammad Rind, PPP's Yasmin Shah disqualified from contesting general election

PTI's Yar Muhammad Rind, PPP's Yasmin Shah disqualified from contesting general election

 Updated 6 hours ago
Naqeebullah killing case: Defence counsel claims associate being threatened

Naqeebullah killing case: Defence counsel claims associate being threatened

 Updated 7 hours ago
NAB arrests former KPT chairman Jawed Hanif

NAB arrests former KPT chairman Jawed Hanif

Updated 6 hours ago
Imran has a message 'for all those Pakistanis intending not to vote'

Imran has a message 'for all those Pakistanis intending not to vote'

 Updated 7 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM