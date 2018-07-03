Bilawal served show-cause notice for violating code of conduct during Lyari visit

Bilawal reaches out to shake hands with supporters during a campaign rally. Photo: Reuters

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was served a show-cause notice on Tuesday for violating the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) code of conduct during his Lyari visit.

The show-cause notice issued by deputy commissioner south stated that the PPP chairman had not informed district or police administration ahead of his rally in Lyari on July 1.

As per the notice, the ECP’s code of conduct makes it necessary for politicians to inform concerned authorities regarding their rallies three days in advance.

Bilawal has been asked to clarify his position by July 5 (Thursday).

Action would be taken as per law upon failure to submit a reply by the given date, the notice warned.

On Sunday, a group of protesters pelted Bilawal’s motorcade with stones in Lyari.

The residents of Bihar Colony stopped Bilawal’s rally from travelling to Lyari and chanted slogans against him. Some disgruntled protesters also resorted to vandalism and broke the windows of a car, which was a part of PPP chief’s caravan.

Bilawal’s motorcade was halted as his car started to heat up and was later forced to change the route of his electoral rally.

A first information report (FIR) was filed Sunday night against 400-450 unidentified persons, including 13 locals.

SSP City Samiullah Soomro on Monday said the location of the suspects had been traced by using their mobile numbers and that raids were under way to arrest them.