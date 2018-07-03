Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Tuesday Jul 03 2018
By
REUTERS

Japan's Honda calls time on international career after World Cup exit

By
REUTERS

Tuesday Jul 03, 2018

Japan's Keisuke Honda looks dejected after the match against Belgium at the Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don, Russia. Photo: Reuters 

ROSTOV-ON-DON, RUSSIA: Keisuke Honda announced his retirement from international football following Japan´s elimination from the World Cup at the hands of Belgium on Monday night.

The 32-year-old came off the bench late in the last-16 clash with Roberto Martinez´s side, but was unable to prevent his side from slipping to an agonising 3-2 loss.

"Today we showed how we can proceed as Japanese football," the former AC Milan midfielder told reporters after the match.

"I might have finished my career for the national team, but I´m happy because we have many young players following us, and I think that they will make new history for Japanese football."

Japan held a two-goal lead in the 52nd minute following strikes from Genki Haraguchi and Takashi Inui, but Jan Vertonghen and Marouane Fellaini levelled the scores before Nacer Chadli's injury time goal secured a dramatic win for Belgium.

"This is the last World Cup for me," Honda added.

Belgium fight back from two down to beat Japan 3-2 in added time

Belgium becomes first side to recover from a two-goal deficit to win a World Cup knockout match since Germany beat England 3-2 after extra time in Mexico in 1970

"That's the reality. To be perfectly honest, I wanted to take everyone to the next round but I couldn't get the job done. I did everything I could. I did the best I could.

"Belgium deserved the win, but we also played as well as we possibly could. I just want to thank my team mates."

Honda, who scored 37 times in 98 appearances for his country, was used as an impact player off the bench in his third World Cup and had a couple of chances to grab a winner for Japan before the dramatic denouement.

"We had talked about the score being even if and when I entered the game, but I couldn´t come through," said Honda.

"I´ve always said if you´re in this competition you should be in to win it, and I hope the younger generation of players carry on that spirit."

More From Sports:

ICC chief executive Richardson to step down after 2019 World Cup

ICC chief executive Richardson to step down after 2019 World Cup

 Updated 6 hours ago
T20 tri-series: Pakistan win by seven wickets against Zimbabwe, book spot in final

T20 tri-series: Pakistan win by seven wickets against Zimbabwe, book spot in final

 Updated an hour ago
World Cup big guns primed for last-eight battles

World Cup big guns primed for last-eight battles

 Updated 8 hours ago
Kuldeep, Rahul lead India to T20 victory over England

Kuldeep, Rahul lead India to T20 victory over England

 Updated 9 hours ago
England end penalty pain to beat Colombia in World Cup shootout

England end penalty pain to beat Colombia in World Cup shootout

 Updated 16 hours ago
Sweden book place in World Cup quarter-finals after edging past Switzerland

Sweden book place in World Cup quarter-finals after edging past Switzerland

 Updated 20 hours ago
PSL-3 garnered combined media exposure value worth over $230mn

PSL-3 garnered combined media exposure value worth over $230mn

 Updated 23 hours ago
Former champs Sharapova, Kvitova crash out, Nadal, Djokovic through

Former champs Sharapova, Kvitova crash out, Nadal, Djokovic through

 Updated 10 hours ago
Finch revels in record as Australia smash Zimbabwe

Finch revels in record as Australia smash Zimbabwe

 Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM