Two arrested over littering in Karachi's North Nazimabad

KARACHI: Authorities arrested two people Tuesday night for littering at a public place in Kausar Niazi Colony of the metropolis' North Nazimabad area, Geo News reported.

The two arrestees were identified as Daulat Khan and Rehmat Khan, both of whom were named in a first information report (FIR) filed with the police, it said.



Littering anywhere other than the designated garbage dumps is a crime, police said, adding that the arrestees' garbage-filled trolley, as well as their tractor, was taken into custody.