KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seized some possessions of a top Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) official during a raid carried out Thursday night here in the city's Aisha Manzil area, Geo News reported.

The Authority conducted a raid at the residence of Adil Umar, the deputy director-general at the SBCA, and took into their possession cash, jewellery, and three vehicles.