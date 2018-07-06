Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jul 06 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Bodies of three men mysteriously killed in S Africa reach Pakistan

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Jul 06, 2018

LAHORE: The bodies of three men who mysteriously died in South Africa, arrived in Pakistan on Friday morning, Geo News reported.

The deceased which include two brothers Riaz and Asif and their cousin Bilal had been living in South Africa for the past six years had been killed on the eve of July 2. 

All three were residents of Mananwala in Sheikhupura district.

According to deceased's relatives, the three men had first been killed and then their bodies were burned.

Last year, Ali Taj Khan, a Pakistani-American was killed in California after being found bloodied and unconscious near his apartment.

The 39-year-old was returning home from a birthday party in downtown Sacramento, California. However, at 2:15am, a medical personnel had found him with multiple head and neck injuries, according to a police report.

