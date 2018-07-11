Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jul 11 2018
GEO NEWS

Nawaz appeared before courts whenever summoned, says Shehbaz

Wednesday Jul 11, 2018

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that Nawaz Sharif appeared before the accountability court whenever he was summoned.

While addressing workers, the PML-n president said that there are cases pending before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from more than a decade but no action has been taken on them yet.

“A decision was given by the NAB court another decision will be given by the masses on July 25,” he added. "Nawaz is leaving his ailing wife to return to Pakistan. He is coming back for the people of this country." 

Shehbaz said that former US president Bill Clinton offered Nawaz $5bn to not conduct nuclear tests.

“Nawaz refused him and made Pakistan a nuclear power,” he added.

The PML-N leader said that the party leader was sentenced to prison on the sole basis of assumptions. 

Shehbaz blamed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan for the 16-month delay in the operations of Orange Line Train in Punjab's megacity.

"The masses will avenge the delay from Imran Khan on July 25," he added. 

