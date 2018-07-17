Can't connect right now! retry
PML-N leader Sheikh Aftab escapes assassination attempt in Attock

Tuesday Jul 17, 2018

Sheikh Aftab. FILE image

ATTOCK: Former federal minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Sheikh Aftab escaped an assassination attempt on him late Monday, sources informed Geo News.

Sources said that Aftab had been on his way home after campaigning in Kamra, when unknown assailants opened fire on his vehicle in Attock.

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of City Police Station, they said.

The sources said that Aftab's security was withdrawn a week ago, adding that the authorities had been informed about the incident.


