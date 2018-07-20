Caribbean Premier League: Shoaib Malik to lead Guyana Amazon Warriors

Shoaib Malik. Photo: File

KARACHI: Caribbean Premier League team Guyana Amazon Warriors have appointed Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik as their captain for the 2018 Caribbean Premier League which runs from 8 August to 16 September 2018.



Malik, a veteran of 103 T20 internationals and 264 ODIs, has had previous captaincy experience as leader of his national team, Pakistan, and at the Pakistan Super League with Multan Sultans.

Speaking of his appointment, Shoaib expressed his excitement about the challenge ahead.

“Over the last few seasons I really enjoyed my time with the Hero CPL as a player with the Barbados Tridents and now I look forward with great pride to captain the Guyana Amazon Warriors in this year’s tournament,” said Shoaib Malik in a statement released by the CPL.

“The Amazon Warriors have really done well over the years and I hope that being part of a really impressive team means we will challenging for the title at the end of the season,” the top T20 all rounder added.

Head Coach of the Guyana Amazon Warriors, Johan Botha said he is excited about the opportunity to work with Shoaib.

“It’s great to have the experience of Shoaib leading us this year. He is a very calm leader which will be great in pressure situations on the field,” he said.

“I worked with him earlier this year in the Pakistan Super League so we come into the CPL and the Guyana Amazon Warriors team with a good working relationship and understanding of each other,” added Botha.