Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Friday Jul 20 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Caribbean Premier League: Shoaib Malik to lead Guyana Amazon Warriors

By
Faizan Lakhani

Friday Jul 20, 2018

Shoaib Malik. Photo: File

KARACHI: Caribbean Premier League team Guyana Amazon Warriors have appointed Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik as their captain for the 2018 Caribbean Premier League which runs from 8 August to 16 September 2018.

Malik, a veteran of 103 T20 internationals and 264 ODIs, has had previous captaincy experience as leader of his national team, Pakistan, and at the Pakistan Super League with Multan Sultans.

Speaking of his appointment, Shoaib expressed his excitement about the challenge ahead.

“Over the last few seasons I really enjoyed my time with the Hero CPL as a player with the Barbados Tridents and now I look forward with great pride to captain the Guyana Amazon Warriors in this year’s tournament,” said Shoaib Malik in a statement released by the CPL.

“The Amazon Warriors have really done well over the years and I hope that being part of a really impressive team means we will challenging for the title at the end of the season,” the top T20 all rounder added.

Head Coach of the Guyana Amazon Warriors, Johan Botha said he is excited about the opportunity to work with Shoaib.

“It’s great to have the experience of Shoaib leading us this year. He is a very calm leader which will be great in pressure situations on the field,” he said.

“I worked with him earlier this year in the Pakistan Super League so we come into the CPL and the Guyana Amazon Warriors team with a good working relationship and understanding of each other,” added Botha.

Comments

More From Sports:

Feeling the heat: Tokyo preps for sweltering Summer Olympics

Feeling the heat: Tokyo preps for sweltering Summer Olympics

 Updated 22 minutes ago
Fakhar says feel proud to break Saeed Anwar's record

Fakhar says feel proud to break Saeed Anwar's record

 Updated an hour ago
Asian Champions Trophy: Pakistan to play against India on October 20

Asian Champions Trophy: Pakistan to play against India on October 20

 Updated 4 hours ago
Fakhar smashes Pakistan’s first double ton after record opening partnership

Fakhar smashes Pakistan’s first double ton after record opening partnership

Updated 6 hours ago
Diving school! Neymar teaches kids to fall and roll

Diving school! Neymar teaches kids to fall and roll

 Updated 12 hours ago
Pakistan record 244-run win against Zimbabwe

Pakistan record 244-run win against Zimbabwe

 Updated 3 hours ago
Liverpool sign goalkeeper Alisson in record 72.5-million-euro deal

Liverpool sign goalkeeper Alisson in record 72.5-million-euro deal

 Updated 14 hours ago
Training ground in tatters for Pakistan hockey team ahead of Asian Games

Training ground in tatters for Pakistan hockey team ahead of Asian Games

 Updated 15 hours ago
England to host Pakistan for ODI, T20I series before World Cup 2019

England to host Pakistan for ODI, T20I series before World Cup 2019

 Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM