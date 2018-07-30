Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jul 30 2018
By
Asiya Ansar

ECP takes notice of ballot papers found in Karachi garbage dump

By
Asiya Ansar

Monday Jul 30, 2018

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday, July 30, 2018 took notice of a complaint regarding stamped ballot papers found in a garbage dump in Karachi. Photo: File
1

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday took notice of a complaint regarding stamped ballot papers found in a garbage dump in Karachi. 

Stamped ballot papers were recovered Sunday night from a garbage heap in the metropolis' Qayyumabad area.

The ballot papers mentioned candidates who contested the polls from the NA-241 and PS-160 constituencies. Further, voter cards were also found alongside the ballot papers.

Stamped ballot papers recovered from garbage dump in Karachi

Residents of Karachi's Qayyumabad found the ballot papers from a garbage heap that had been set on fire

The stamped ballot papers and voter cards were first found by the area's residents in a garbage heap, which had been set on fire. Shortly afterwards, local representatives of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) arrived at the scene and took away the ballot papers, mostly bearing stamps on their symbols as well as that of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Taking notice of media reports, the electoral body ordered the provincial election commissioner, district returning officer, and returning officer to submit a detailed report on the matter. 

ECP Spokesperson Altaf Khan said strict measures will be taken against those found responsible for the incident.   

