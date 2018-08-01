Can't connect right now! retry
'Guardians of the Galaxy' cast calls for reinstatement of director James Gunn

Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Chris Pratt, Michael Rooker, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff pose for a cast photo for "Guardians of the Galaxy." Photo: Marvel
 

The cast of Guardians of the Galaxy has penned a letter in support of the ousted director James Gunn for him to be reinstated as the director of the Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3.

Last month, Disney Studios had fired Gunn after some of his past tweets were recently discovered and deemed "indefensible."

In a statement posted to social media accounts from Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and others, the open letter read, "We fully support James Gunn."

"Although I don’t support James Gunn’s inappropriate jokes from years ago, he is a good man," Chris Pratt who plays the role of Star-Lord in the movie wrote.

"We were all shocked by his abrupt firing last week and have intentionally waited these ten days to respond in order to think, pray, listen, and discuss," it continued.

The letter went on to request that Gunn be "reinstated" as director of the upcoming film.

While the cast said they are "not here to defend his [past] jokes," they do support the man who made the first two "Guardians" movies a reality.

They also noted, "We believe the theme of redemption has never been more relevant than now."

"His apology, now and from years ago when first addressing these remarks, we believe is from the heart, a heart we all know, trust and love," the letter added. "There is little due process in the court of public opinion."

The cast said they hope this can be a lesson about "the enormous responsibility we have to ourselves and each other regarding the use of our written words when we etch them in digital stone."

Disney axes director James Gunn over offensive tweets

Gunn has been an outspoken critic of Trump and has drawn the ire of conservative critics, who went back through his timeline and dug up the tweets

Gunn had issued an apology on following his firing.

“My words of nearly a decade ago were, at the time, totally failed and unfortunate efforts to be provocative. I have regretted them for many years since — not just because they were stupid, not at all funny, wildly insensitive, and certainly not provocative like I had hoped, but also because they don’t reflect the person I am today or have been for some time,” Gunn said in a statement. “Regardless of how much time has passed, I understand and accept the business decisions taken today. Even these many years later, I take full responsibility for the way I conducted myself then.”

