Imran Khan to take PM oath at President House

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairperson Imran Khan, who is expected to become the next prime minister of Pakistan, will take the oath at the President House, the party confirmed on Wednesday.



The decision was announced after a party meeting at Imran’s residence in Bani Gala.

The sources in the President House had earlier informed that the 20th prime minister of Pakistan will take oath at the President House.

Imran, on the other hand, had expressed his wish to take oath at either Islamabad's D-Chowk or Parade Ground.

The source had shared that the prime minister will take the oath in President House and the oath will be administered by President Mamnoon Hussain.

The oathtaking ceremony cannot be shifted to another location as per the wishes of anyone, the source said, adding that the ceremony will not be held anywhere else.

While speaking about the future tenure of PTI, party leader Naeem-ul-Haque remarked that the country’s golden era will start once PTI comes into power.

“We will soon announce the good tidings of ten million jobs,” he said while speaking to media in Islamabad.

Haque further claimed that PTI has attained 153 seats in Punjab assembly, adding that Imran will soon announce his cabinet.