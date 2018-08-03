MQM-P delegation's meeting with Imran Khan under way

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) reached Bani Gala to meet PTI chief Imran Khan after holding successful talks with party leader Jahangir Khan Tareen on Friday.

Their meeting with the PTI chief is under way.

Accompanied by PTI leader Imran Ismail, the delegation had left Karachi for Islamabad earlier today to hold talks with PTI leaders about forming a government at the centre.



Party convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, who is leading the MQM-P delegation, presented his party's demands to Tareen in exchange for joining the treasury benches with PTI, sources informed Geo News.



After successful conclusion of the first round of talks with PTI leaders Arif Alvi and Tareen, the delegation is now holding an important meeting with Imran at his residence in Bani Gala.



The MQM-P team includes Amir Khan, Faisal Subzwari, Waseem Akhtar, and Kunwar Naveed Jamil while the PTI's side include Imran, Tareen and Shah Mehmood Qureshi.



MQM-P had earlier decided to join PTI to form the federal government.

Siddiqui while speaking on Geo News programme ‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath’, confirmed his party’s leaning after the results of the General Election 2018.

“The Pakistan Peoples’ Party does not need anyone in Sindh. The MQM-P will sit alongside the PTI on government benches,” he had said. “We respect everyone’s mandate and want everyone to respect ours.

He said that after a ‘series of experiences’ it was unlikely to join the PPP.

The MQM-P clinched 16 seats in the Sindh Assembly in the July 25 general election, and has six seats in the National Assembly. The PTI had invited the party to join it in the centre.

Eight of 13 independent MNAs with PTI

A total of eight independent candidates elected to the National Assembly have joined PTI so far, party spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry claimed on Friday.

A total of 13 independents won seats in the National Assembly during the general election on July 25. Six of these have already joined the PTI.

The number of converts, however, is set to rise as two more independent MNAs-elect are in talks to join the Imran Khan-led party, Chaudhry said.

The PTI chairman has summoned an important meeting at 3pm today, where party leaders would discuss how to go about forming a government in the centre and provinces with allies.

Among the leaders to attend the meeting are PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Tareen, who has been wooing the victorious independent candidates and other parties following the PTI’s triumph in the election.