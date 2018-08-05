Sonali Bendre shares latest transformation in heart-warming Friendship Day post

Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre, who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer in New York, has shared a picture of her latest transformation.



Sonali took to Instagram on Friendship Day to share her latest picture sitting alongside Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Oberoi.

The star wrote: "This is me. And in this moment, I am really happy."

"People give me strange looks when I say that now, but it's true and I'll tell you why. I am now paying attention to every moment, looking for every opportunity to find joy and #SwitchOnTheSunshine. Yes, there are moments of pain and low energy, but I am doing what I like, spending time with people I love, and feeling very loved and happy."

Sonali added that her friends have helped her in her journey.

"I am extremely grateful to my friends, my pillars of strength, who at a moment's notice, arrived to be with me and help me through this. In between their busy schedules they find time to visit, call, message, FaceTime... basically never leaving a moment for me to feel alone. Thank you for showing me what true friendship is. #HappyFriendshipDay, ladies. Blessed to have you all in my life (including the ones not in the picture... You know who you are).”

She added, “PS: Nowadays I spend far less time getting ready because I don't have to fuss over my hair!"

Earlier this week, her husband, Goldie Behl, said Sonali "is stable and is following her treatment without any complications".



Earlier in July, Sonali had revealed that she had been diagnosed with cancer.