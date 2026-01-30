Lady Gaga returns to 2026 Grammys after stirring controversy in Tokyo

Lady Gaga is back in the spotlight as she prepares to perform at 68th Grammy Awards just days after her powerful Tokyo concert.



The 39-year-old superstar used her show to speak out against ICE raids in U.S, expressing heartbreak for families and children who are affected and calling for hope.

The Grammy stage on February 1 in Los Angeles will see Gaga joining stars like Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Tyler, The Creator and BLACKPINK’s Rosé.

However, the Poker Face singer is nominated for seven awards this year, including Album of the Year for her latest release MAYHEM.

Gaga’s hit single Abracadabra and the soundtrack album Harlequin from Joker: Folie à Deux are also in line.

For the unversed, this year will mark the music icon’s second year to perform at the ceremony.

During her Tokyo performance, Gaga paused her show to address the crowd about the recent death of ICU nurse Alex Pretti and the fear many communities are facing right now.

She dedicated her song Come to Mama to those who were feeling alone or suffering, urging people to stand together and hope for helpful change.

Moreover, fans have been praising the star for speaking out while still delivering unforgettable music.

Lady Gaga’s Grammy performance promised to bring mix emotion, advocacy and star power while showing why she is one of the most influential voices in music today.